В США из-за беспорядков комендантский час введен уже в 25 городах

Азия и мир, общество
17:29, 31 мая 2020
- Просмотров: 1519
CentralAsia (CA) - Беспорядки в США охватывают все большее число городов, комендантский час ввели уже в 25 из них. Жители выходят на улицы после убийства сотрудниками полиции афроамериканца из Миннеаполиса Джорджа Флойда, сообщает CNN.
К настоящему времени комендантский час введен в отдельных городах в 16 штатах:
Штат Калифорния — Беверли Хиллс. Колорадо — Денвер. Флорида — Майами. Джорджия — Атланта. Иллинойс — Чикаго. Штат Кентукки — город Луисвилль. Миннесота — города Миннеаполис и Сент-Пол. Штат Нью-Йорк — Рочестер. Штат Огайо- города Цинциннати, Кливленд, Колумбус, Дейтон, Толедо.
В Штате Орегон комендантский час введен в городах Юджин и Портленд, в штате Пенсильвании — в Филадельфии и Питтсбурге, в штате Южная Каролина — в Чарльстоне и Колумбии.
5 days of protest, 4 nights of riots, 3 cops still not in custody, 2 cities burning and 1 murderer only facing “accidental” murder charges. This is history no matter what side you’re looking at it from and I am proud to be apart of this movement. #nojusticenopeace #georgefloyd #minneapolisprotest #blacklivesmatter #policebrutality
Также особый режим действует в Нэшвилле (штат Теннесси), Солт-Лейк-Сити (штат Юта), Сиэтле (штат Вашингтон) и Милуоки (штат Висконсин).
Напомним, инцидент произошел 25 мая в Миннеаполисе, столице американского штата Миннесота. Продавец одного из магазинов города заявил в полицию, что один из его покупателей рассчитался поддельной банкнотой. Прибывший патруль задержал 46-летнего афроамериканца Джорджа Флойда. Как они потом указали в рапорте, Флойд якобы был «под воздействием опьяняющих веществ» и оказал сопротивление при задержании, однако запись с камеры видеонаблюдения возле торговой точки попала в Сеть. На ее кадрах видно, что задержанный был спокоен и дал сотрудникам полиции себя увести. Когда они отошли от магазина один из полицейских повалил Флойда на асфальт лицом вниз и встал ему коленом на шею. В таком положении задержанный афроамериканец провел около семи минут, сдавленным голосом повторяя: «Не могу дышать». Затем полиция вызвала скорую помощь. Задержанного госпитализировали без признаков жизни. В больнице он скончался.
I had to jump out of hiatus cause this shit been heavy on my heart. It’s a long one kids... Anyone who is not black will never understand what it’s like to be black in America. We can empathize but we won’t ever know what it’s like to live in another person’s skin, especially if others have inflicted unreasonable judgement for the color of their skin. This isn’t to act like I’m such an activist or to say the right thing at the right time to seem like a good person. No. I’m flawed too for not always taking initiative action to right the wrongs that I see. Racism and prejudice is very real and alive. We all need to recognize and acknowledge that if we want to take a step forward in stopping it. Black, white, gay, trans, we’re all human beings, why question any part of that? My heart hurts for George Floyd, but his family will live with this pain forever. EVERY black life that has been taken by the hands of an ignorant racist had substantial meaning. A lot of us are afforded the luxury of light skin which allows us to walk down the street and not have fear, such a luxury that we turn a blind eye to the things we don’t want to see just because it’s not happening to us. Statistics will show you the unbalanced ratio of black men to white men being incarcerated or shot on sight by cops. Racial prejudice is taught, so it’s our job to show others empathy and teach our children equality (and to just not be fucking ignorant). Empathy is contagious. If you hear or see someone being openly racist, homophobic, sexist, etc., shut that shit down. It’s our responsibility to change for the better and be accountable for our silence when we don’t stand up for other human beings. We’re so fucking privileged. That puts us in the position to stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves. It’s our job to show up and do the right thing. Again, we will NEVER know what it’s like to be truly, truly oppressed on a daily basis. I want to know how to be a better human being, as should all of us. Alright brb again. Sorry for the rant. If you read all that, thanks.
После массового возмущения в соцсетях, где многие очевидцы задержания поделились кадрами произошедшего с Флойдом, глава полиции города был вынужден отстранить, а затем и уволить всех полицейских, участвовавших в задержании. Начался суд. Полный доклад по данному факту потребовал Дональд Трамп. Несмотря на это, возмущенные люди выходят на улицы.