экономикаобществополитикановости компанийпроисшествияспорт
В штате Огайо произошел взрыв на металлургическом заводе, есть погибший. Видео

CentralAsia (CA) -  В городе Бедфорд американского штата Огайо произошел взрыв и пожар на металлургическом заводе. Об этом сообщает телеканал Fox News.

13 человек были доставлены в больницу, по крайней мере, один из них умер.

На место происшествия прибыли несколько пожарных команд. В воздухе был виден большой столб дыма. По информации канала, обломки здания, где производились медные сплавы, разлетелись на несколько сотен метров, также загорелись близлежащие автомобили. Пожарные заявили, что в нескольких районах ощущался запах горящего масла.

За событиями следите в Телеграм-канале @centralasiamedia.
print


Яндекс.Метрика
© CentralAsia 2007-2023.
Все права защищены и охраняются законом. Любое использование материалов сайта допустимо при условии наличия активной гиперссылки на CentralAsia, за исключением материалов, опубликованных на ленте новостей - Кыргызстан, а также касающихся КР.
Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Редакция может не разделять мнения авторов статей в рубрике "Анализы и комментарии".
Наш адрес:Кыргызстан, г.Бишкек,
проспект Чынгыза Айтматова, 299/5

canews@asia.com