В штате Огайо произошел взрыв на металлургическом заводе, есть погибший. Видео

В городе Бедфорд американского штата Огайо произошел взрыв и пожар на металлургическом заводе. Об этом сообщает телеканал Fox News.

Large plumes of smoke billow from a metals manufacturing plant that produces brass and bronze alloys in Bedford, Ohio.



Media outlets are calling this a "Mass Casualty Incident."pic.twitter.com/HywUGP4p24 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 20, 2023

13 человек были доставлены в больницу, по крайней мере, один из них умер.

На место происшествия прибыли несколько пожарных команд. В воздухе был виден большой столб дыма. По информации канала, обломки здания, где производились медные сплавы, разлетелись на несколько сотен метров, также загорелись близлежащие автомобили. Пожарные заявили, что в нескольких районах ощущался запах горящего масла.

Watch a massive fire breaks out after an explosion at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio. That follows the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. What in the world is Pres. Biden doing in Kyiv, rather than minding his own business in Ohio? pic.twitter.com/pGhm0EjeoT — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 21, 2023

